Haysville City Wide Garage Sale 2017

Haysville’s 37th annual citywide garage sale is the oldest citywide sale in the nation!

Permits for the Annual City-Wide Garage Sale are sold at the Haysville Community Library. The permits cost $10 and will be good for both Saturday and Sunday (you can use it for both days, or either day).

The City of Haysville will NOT be selling permits for the Friday prior to the City-Wide Garage Sale.

Questions may be directed to the library at (316) 524-5242.

All proceeds from permit sales benefit the Friends of the Library.