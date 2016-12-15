Haysville To Name Park After Public Works Director

After a recommendation from the Haysville Park Board, Haysville City Council approved a park naming application for the 79th Street Park during their meeting on Monday, December 12th. The park will bear the moniker “Randal L. Dorner Park” in honor of Public Works Director Randy Dorner, who passed unexpectedly on November 23rd. Randy worked for the city for more than 26 years, the last 20 as Public Works Director.
In the application, Recreation Director Georgie Carter explains that “during his time with the City, (Randy) worked countless hours making Haysville a better place to live.” It seems particularly fitting to name the 79th Street complex after Randy. Many who knew him recall that when feeling stressed, or when simply yearning for a bit of relief from the rigors of office work, Randy would seek solace in a piece of heavy equipment, working dirt around the complex as a way to relax. A footbridge that was recently installed for easy access to the park from the South Brooke Addition was the last project Randy completed before his passing.
The Park Naming Nomination Form goes on to list some of the projects Randy and his crew brought to fruition over his 26 years at the City. Many projects throughout town bear his stamp, including expansions to our park system (such as a splash pad, ADA accessible fishing docks, two disc golf courses and numerous playground upgrades) and hike/bike paths, the daunting task of cleaning up after the ’99 tornado, the East Grand Reconstruction Project, the Plagens–Carpenter Sports Complex and, most recently, the PRIDE Park fountain, new
Haysville Activity Center and the 79th Street Recreation Complex.
N. D. Hanson, a Haysville student, brought home four gold medals in four categories from the Founder’s Classic Open Championships, held in Roseland, New Jersey, on Saturday, December 3, 2016. Hanson, 14, a high blue belt in Chun Kuhn Taekwondo, placed 1st in every category in which he competed.
Hanson received gold medals in empty hand patterns, weapons patterns, breaking and sparring. Hanson performed In Kuhn Hyung, an empty hand pattern, and Jahng Chun Guhn 4, a weapons pattern using the staff. He broke one board each with a reverse knifehand strike (also known as a ridgehand) and a reverse turning kick (also known as a spinning heel). The rules for breaking required Hanson to perform the breaks back to back without pausing or setting up for distance.
Stephen Swope, 1st Dan, also won gold for his empty hand and weapons patterns.
The Founder’s Classic Open Championships were hosted by Grandmaster Brad Shipp of Complete Martial Arts of Roseland, New Jersey. Grandmaster Shipp is the most senior student of Supreme Master Kim Bok-Man, one of the founding pioneers of Taekwondo who helped develop, formalize and globalize the art in the mid 1950s through the 1970s.
Hanson and Swope are students of the Kansas Chun Kuhn Taekwondo Association, which teaches traditional Chun Kuhn Taekwondo to children and adults while encouraging respect, cooperation and the exchange of ideas between all martial arts to promote a healthy lifestyle and the physical, mental and social benefits of practicing the martial arts. Visit http://www.KansasChunKuhnTKD.com for more information.
Dalton Rogers, a junior at Campus High School was just awarded 1st team AVCTL League honors for football. This was the first time someone has been awarded this honor in quite sometime, 2006 to be exact. He is the kicker for the team and went a perfect 24/24 on the season for extra points and has been the kicker since his freshman year. He was also honored two weeks ago as 1st team for AVCTL League honors for soccer as well. He played defender for the Colts and has been a starter for the team since his freshman year as well. He might possibly be the first athlete to be awarded first team in the same year for two sports ever for Campus High.
The Haysville Mayor’s Youth Leadership Council (MYLC) will host Family Feud, Haysville Edition on November 12th. The gameshow, which begins at 2:00 p.m. will take place at the Campus High School Auditorium. Popular Campus High substitute teacher Ian Demory will emcee the event. Admission to the event is free.
From reserving the auditorium and recruiting teams to deciding what concessions to offer, the Council has been hard at work planning and promoting the event, and the community is taking notice. “We’ve got teams signed up from all over town,” says MYLC’s Community Service and Events Committee Chair Avary Finch. “The Haysville VFW, Haysville PRIDE, Campus staff and the Senior Center all have teams. All the teams will win a prize and we’ll have concessions for sale. It’s going to be a lot of fun! We hope to have a lot of people come out and enjoy what we’ve put together.”
The students who make up the Council for the 2016-17 session are: Garrison Branom – Mayor; Dawsen Crum – Vice Mayor, Triston Martin – Treasurer, Hannah Davis – Recording Secretary, Isabella Perez – Attendance Secretary, Hannah Adkins, Daniela Alvarado, Morgan Busher, Denea Clark, Avary Finch, Jacob Gallegos, Brynden Janssen, Kinsey Martens, Blake Rhea, and Kasan Williams.
For information about the Mayor’s Youth Leadership Council, visit haysvilleserviceop.wixsite.com/mylc. For information about upcoming events in Haysville, visit www.hellohaysville.com/calendar.
Lifelong resident and longtime school teacher Ruth Clark’s obituary.
Ruth Eileen Clark, age 89, of Haysville, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and retired teacher at Haysville USD 261, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Thursday, October 20, 2016. No visitation. Memorial service 10AM Tuesday, October 25, Haysville United Methodist Church, 601 E. Grand. Ruth was a lifetime resident of Haysville and life member of Haysville United Methodist Church. She was valedictorian at East High School and graduated from Friends University. Ruth was a devoted educator, teaching kindergarten and library classes in the Haysville community for over 30 years. Ruth Clark Elementary School was named after her in 2000. She enjoyed vacationing in Colorado, traveling, china painting, reading, writing poetry and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She co-authored a book about the history of Haysville entitled “In Days Gone By”. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents, Fred & Mabel Stearns; daughter, Jill Sims; and her brother, Wayne Stearns. Survivors include her sons, Mark Clark (Stacy), of Sterling, and Bret Clark (Ronda), of Haysville; daughter, Jane Moon (Howard), of The Villages, FL; sister, Betty Jane Turkle, of Haysville; brother-in-law, Reagan Houston, of Hendersonville, SC grandchildren, Chad Moon (Tara), Chris Moon (Mary), Lindsay Quinton (Mat), Megan Giorgetti (Andy), Erin Cureton (Luke), Ryan Clark (Shaylee), Travis Sims, Tyler Sims, Tara Sims, Cooper Clark (Kerry) and Bailey Clark: 13 great-grandchildren.
Recent Comments