MYLC to Host Fun Event for Community

The Haysville Mayor’s Youth Leadership Council (MYLC) will host Family Feud, Haysville Edition on November 12th. The gameshow, which begins at 2:00 p.m. will take place at the Campus High School Auditorium. Popular Campus High substitute teacher Ian Demory will emcee the event. Admission to the event is free.

From reserving the auditorium and recruiting teams to deciding what concessions to offer, the Council has been hard at work planning and promoting the event, and the community is taking notice. “We’ve got teams signed up from all over town,” says MYLC’s Community Service and Events Committee Chair Avary Finch. “The Haysville VFW, Haysville PRIDE, Campus staff and the Senior Center all have teams. All the teams will win a prize and we’ll have concessions for sale. It’s going to be a lot of fun! We hope to have a lot of people come out and enjoy what we’ve put together.”

The students who make up the Council for the 2016-17 session are: Garrison Branom – Mayor; Dawsen Crum – Vice Mayor, Triston Martin – Treasurer, Hannah Davis – Recording Secretary, Isabella Perez – Attendance Secretary, Hannah Adkins, Daniela Alvarado, Morgan Busher, Denea Clark, Avary Finch, Jacob Gallegos, Brynden Janssen, Kinsey Martens, Blake Rhea, and Kasan Williams.

For information about the Mayor’s Youth Leadership Council, visit haysvilleserviceop.wixsite.com/mylc. For information about upcoming events in Haysville, visit www.hellohaysville.com/calendar.