From SedgwickCounty.org
Last updated 03/06/2009 11:09 AM
City Mayor HAYSVILLE
Sandra Bradshaw …… 147 / 16%
Steven G. Crum …… 181 / 20%
George F. (Joe) Edwards II …… 50 / 5%
Pamela Grether …… 20 / 2%
Kenneth Hampton …… 312 / 34%
Bob Rardin …… 50 / 5%
Rob Wilkerson …… 124 / 13%
Marcus Wiseman …… 8 / 0%
Kenneth Hampton, Steven G. Crum and Sandra Bradshaw will move on to the general election.
Congratulations to the winners and thanks to all for their willingness to serve their community.
One thought on “Primary Election Results”
Why in the mayors election is it not noted, that Marcus Wiseman withdrew from the election and moved from the city?