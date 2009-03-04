Primary Election Results

Please join in on election discussions with the Candidates here.

From SedgwickCounty.org

Last updated 03/06/2009 11:09 AM

City Mayor HAYSVILLE

Sandra Bradshaw …… 147 / 16%

Steven G. Crum …… 181 / 20%

George F. (Joe) Edwards II …… 50 / 5%

Pamela Grether …… 20 / 2%

Kenneth Hampton …… 312 / 34%

Bob Rardin …… 50 / 5%

Rob Wilkerson …… 124 / 13%

Marcus Wiseman …… 8 / 0%

Kenneth Hampton, Steven G. Crum and Sandra Bradshaw will move on to the general election.

Congratulations to the winners and thanks to all for their willingness to serve their community.