Primary Election Results

From SedgwickCounty.org
Last updated 03/06/2009 11:09 AM

City Mayor HAYSVILLE

Sandra Bradshaw …… 147 / 16%
Steven G. Crum …… 181 / 20%
George F. (Joe) Edwards II …… 50 / 5%
Pamela Grether …… 20 / 2%
Kenneth Hampton …… 312 / 34%
Bob Rardin …… 50 / 5%
Rob Wilkerson …… 124 / 13%
Marcus Wiseman …… 8 / 0%

Kenneth Hampton, Steven G. Crum and Sandra Bradshaw will move on to the general election.

Congratulations to the winners and thanks to all for their willingness to serve their community.


