Haysville’s New Flag

From the City of Haysville…

When Haysville announced the flag contest, there was one rule: The already existing “Flying H” logo had to be included in the design. The “flying H” was the product of a logo contest held in 2004 by Haysville PRIDE. Its designer was Haysville resident Derek Bennett, who went on to a career in graphic design, winning two Kansas Press Association awards and a Wichita Eagle Award of Excellence.

The two stems of the letter H have come to represent the two major tornados that affected Haysville in the 90’s. The first, most typically known as the Andover tornado, did its fair share of damage along Haysville’s northern border in April of 1991. The second, more widely remembered tornado occurred on May 3rd 1999, leaving the town in ruins, and is represented by the longer of the two stems.

A shooting star serves as the crossbar of the H, indicating Haysville’s fighting spirit. The path of the star represents our history, and moves beyond the two tornados to the future ahead. Haysville’s people are represented by the star. These symbols combine to make our Flying H.

In a letter submitted with the winning design for the flag contest, local artist Dana DeCicco explained that the shooting star’s trajectory was extended beyond the star itself to represents Haysville’s hike and bike trails. The color block on the lower portion of the flag represents Haysville’s abundant open spaces, particularly in our park system. The color block across the upper portion represents the wide open Kansas skies above us.