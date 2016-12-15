Haysville To Name Park After Public Works Director

After a recommendation from the Haysville Park Board, Haysville City Council approved a park naming application for the 79th Street Park during their meeting on Monday, December 12th. The park will bear the moniker “Randal L. Dorner Park” in honor of Public Works Director Randy Dorner, who passed unexpectedly on November 23rd. Randy worked for the city for more than 26 years, the last 20 as Public Works Director.

In the application, Recreation Director Georgie Carter explains that “during his time with the City, (Randy) worked countless hours making Haysville a better place to live.” It seems particularly fitting to name the 79th Street complex after Randy. Many who knew him recall that when feeling stressed, or when simply yearning for a bit of relief from the rigors of office work, Randy would seek solace in a piece of heavy equipment, working dirt around the complex as a way to relax. A footbridge that was recently installed for easy access to the park from the South Brooke Addition was the last project Randy completed before his passing.

The Park Naming Nomination Form goes on to list some of the projects Randy and his crew brought to fruition over his 26 years at the City. Many projects throughout town bear his stamp, including expansions to our park system (such as a splash pad, ADA accessible fishing docks, two disc golf courses and numerous playground upgrades) and hike/bike paths, the daunting task of cleaning up after the ’99 tornado, the East Grand Reconstruction Project, the Plagens–Carpenter Sports Complex and, most recently, the PRIDE Park fountain, new

Haysville Activity Center and the 79th Street Recreation Complex.