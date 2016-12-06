Haysville Martial Arts Student Brings Home Gold From Founder’s Classic Open Championships

N. D. Hanson, a Haysville student, brought home four gold medals in four categories from the Founder’s Classic Open Championships, held in Roseland, New Jersey, on Saturday, December 3, 2016. Hanson, 14, a high blue belt in Chun Kuhn Taekwondo, placed 1st in every category in which he competed.

Hanson received gold medals in empty hand patterns, weapons patterns, breaking and sparring. Hanson performed In Kuhn Hyung, an empty hand pattern, and Jahng Chun Guhn 4, a weapons pattern using the staff. He broke one board each with a reverse knifehand strike (also known as a ridgehand) and a reverse turning kick (also known as a spinning heel). The rules for breaking required Hanson to perform the breaks back to back without pausing or setting up for distance.

Stephen Swope, 1st Dan, also won gold for his empty hand and weapons patterns.

The Founder’s Classic Open Championships were hosted by Grandmaster Brad Shipp of Complete Martial Arts of Roseland, New Jersey. Grandmaster Shipp is the most senior student of Supreme Master Kim Bok-Man, one of the founding pioneers of Taekwondo who helped develop, formalize and globalize the art in the mid 1950s through the 1970s.

Hanson and Swope are students of the Kansas Chun Kuhn Taekwondo Association, which teaches traditional Chun Kuhn Taekwondo to children and adults while encouraging respect, cooperation and the exchange of ideas between all martial arts to promote a healthy lifestyle and the physical, mental and social benefits of practicing the martial arts. Visit http://www.KansasChunKuhnTKD.com for more information.