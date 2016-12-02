Student Awarded 1st Team AVCTL League Honors

Dalton Rogers, a junior at Campus High School was just awarded 1st team AVCTL League honors for football. This was the first time someone has been awarded this honor in quite sometime, 2006 to be exact. He is the kicker for the team and went a perfect 24/24 on the season for extra points and has been the kicker since his freshman year. He was also honored two weeks ago as 1st team for AVCTL League honors for soccer as well. He played defender for the Colts and has been a starter for the team since his freshman year as well. He might possibly be the first athlete to be awarded first team in the same year for two sports ever for Campus High.

Congrats to Dalton.