Haysville Recognized for 16 years as Tree City USA

Haysville has been recognized for 16 years of participation in the Tree City USA program. The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters and encourages cities to make the planting and care of trees a priority. Approximately 100 cities in Kansas participate in the program.

Haysville achieves Tree City USA recognition each year by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

As part of the recognition program, the Haysville Park Board received a special flag commemorating 16 years of participation. It flies below the Kansas state flag at PRIDE Park.

Although Arbor Day is nationally recognized on the last Friday in April, Haysville’s Arbor Day ceremonies occur on or around May 3rd, in honor of the anniversary of the 1999 tornado that devastated the city. The Haysville Park Board has planted 21 trees during Arbor Day ceremonies over the last 15 years.

This year’s Arbor Day celebration will take place at the W. W. Hays Historic Village, where three trees will be planted on Tuesday, May 3rd at 5:15 p.m. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.