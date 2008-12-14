This sand pit turned swimming hole just North of Haysville at 5800 South Seneca was an area hot spot during the summer months. I believe it was open from sometime in the 1940s to either the late 1970s or early 1980s.
Photo from Wichita Photo Archives.
More photos of Sandy Beach can be seen here.
One thought on “Sandy Beach”
We lived in Haysville from 67 to 72 or 73 and I have fond memories of Sandy Beach.
On the way back home dad always stopped at a little place for ice cream and we sat under a shade tree and eat our ice cream cones.
I started kindergarten in 68 at Nelson Elementary School and a couple other memories I have was fishing for crawdads in the ole Cattle Skin Creek and playing in an area we called the “Big Ditch”.